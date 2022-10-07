On overnight to 1-month MCLR, Canara Bank has hiked rates by 15 bps to 7.05%. On a three-month MCLR, the rate has been hiked by 15 bps to 7.40% and on a six-month MCLR, the rate has been hiked by 15 bps to 7.80%. On one year MCLR, the bank has hiked its rate by 1 bps from to 7.90%.