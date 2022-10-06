Canara Bank to hike lending rates by 15 bps across tenures: EMIs to go up

Your EMIs will increase starting on the next reset date since Canara Bank has increased its Revision in Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) and Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR). Banks like ICICI Bank, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank (PNB), SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank have already started raising their lending rates in response to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 50 basis point increase in the repo rate to 5.9%. The repo rate has been raised by 140 basis points since May in an attempt to control inflation. Consumer price inflation remains above the central bank's tolerance level, according to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, who made the announcement of the rate hikes in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held in September 2022. This means that more rate hikes in the near future may be likely to occur, as many experts also believe, and as a result, loans will become costlier.