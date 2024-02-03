Canara HSBC iSelect Smart360: From benefits, to options; all you need to know
Canara HSBC iSelect Smart360 is a term insurance plan that provides financial support to the family in the event of the policyholder's demise. It offers three options for coverage and allows for the customization of death benefit payment options.
A term plan is a crucial financial safety net, ensuring that in the event of the life assured's demise, the family's financial needs are covered. Whether through a lump sum or regular income, the plan provides essential support. With additional coverages to choose from, you can ensure ongoing financial security for your loved ones without hesitation.