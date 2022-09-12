Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan

Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan

iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan comes with a host of features and has been customised to cater to short term and long term financial requirements (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 01:07 PM ISTLivemint

iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan offers guaranteed benefits with the flexibility to choose plan options, premium amount, premium payment term, policy term and premium payment mode basis the customer’s saving needs.

NEW DELHI: Canara HSBC Life Insurance has launched iSelect Guaranteed Future, an individual, non-linked, non-participating, savings and protection life insurance plan over company’s digital platform. The product is specifically targeted at new-age customers who are internet savvy and prefer digital platform.

The product offers guaranteed benefits with the flexibility to choose plan options, premium amount, premium payment term, policy term and premium payment mode basis the customer’s saving needs.

Anuj Mathur, MD and CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, “This offering will help in capitalising on our digital presence across platforms with iSelect Guaranteed Future aiming to provide customer a comprehensive insurance product that enables savings while also providing financial security for their loved ones. The plan will allow customers to maximize savings for their milestones and achieve financial goals at the given intervals."

The plan comes with a host of features and has been customised to cater to short term and long term financial requirements. To take care of the financial dreams and goals of customers, the product comes with “Guaranteed Maturity Benefit" and offers “Boost your Maturity" under which Guaranteed additions accrue during the last five policy years to enhance policy’s benefits to the customers.

