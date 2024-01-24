Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches iSelect Guaranteed Future Plus; features, plan options and other key details
Canara HSBC Life Insurance introduces iSelect Guaranteed Future Plus, an individual savings life insurance plan that is non-linked and non-participating.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance introduced iSelect Guaranteed Future Plus, a comprehensive plan designed to deliver life insurance and assured benefits, ensuring the safeguarding of goals and providing peace of mind. This plan offers financial security and stability, catering to individuals and their families at various life stages and significant milestones.