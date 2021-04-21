Canara Robeco Mutual Fund to launch focused equity fund

"I think the global environment of easy liquidity will continue to be supportive. Once the domestic pandemic abates, global flows will come back into our markets. The recovery in the US will also stimulate exports from India, including commodities. However, if lockdowns get more severe and last longer, the rotation from growth to value will stall or even reverse," said Bhandwaldar, head of equities, Canara Robeco AMC.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}