Cancer insurance: Why standard mediclaim beats critical illness plans

Cancer can return, either in the same organ or elsewhere. This recurrence makes the choice of insurance critical. Policies that lapse after the first claim, such as many critical illness plans, are ill-suited for cancer. Critical illness insurance typically ends once a claim is paid. Add-ons that keep coverage active after the first claim exist, but are rare. Standard health insurance, or mediclaim, avoids this problem: it is yearly renewable, for life, and remains valid irrespective of claims. For cancer, this makes mediclaim the better option.