Cancer insurance: Why standard mediclaim beats critical illness plans

Kapil Mehta
3 min read29 Dec 2025, 01:35 PM IST
Cancer can return, either in the same organ or elsewhere. This recurrence makes the choice of insurance critical.(istockphoto)
Summary
Rising treatment costs and recurrence risks make choosing the right cancer coverage critical—here’s how to protect yourself financially.

All health insurance policies today cover cancer. Thankfully, the days of ambiguity, about which cancers or treatments were included, are behind us. Modern policies are generally comprehensive.

Yet, cancer coverage deserves special attention. It is common, expensive to treat, often involves emerging therapies, and can recur. This year, five friends of mine, all in their 50s and 60s, were diagnosed with late-stage cancer. What shocked me was that they were all fit and health-conscious; genetics ruled their fate. Each spent over 30 lakh on treatment, and one will end up paying 60 lakh.

Costs of this magnitude, concentrated over a year or two, can financially cripple a family. In my own company’s review of health claims, cancer remains the leading reason an insurance’s full sum assured is exhausted.

While traditional surgery and chemotherapy remain widely used and insured, new treatments—immunotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, robotic surgeries, and stem cell transplants—are increasingly common. Encouragingly, regulators now mandate coverage for several modern treatments, including oral chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and select stem cell therapies. Insurers may cap these with sub-limits, but this represents significant progress.

Cancer can return, either in the same organ or elsewhere. This recurrence makes the choice of insurance critical. Policies that lapse after the first claim, such as many critical illness plans, are ill-suited for cancer. Critical illness insurance typically ends once a claim is paid. Add-ons that keep coverage active after the first claim exist, but are rare. Standard health insurance, or mediclaim, avoids this problem: it is yearly renewable, for life, and remains valid irrespective of claims. For cancer, this makes mediclaim the better option.

How to evaluate insurance for cancer

Sum assured: Start with high coverage. In metros, cancer treatment today costs over 20 lakh; medical inflation could push this beyond 50 lakh in a decade. Aim for a base coverage that reflects current costs, with high no-claim bonuses to grow toward future needs.

Product type: Choose from Mediclaim, top-ups, critical illness plans, cancer-only covers, women’s cancer covers, and critical illness riders. Evaluate them on three criteria: cancers covered, recurrence coverage, and claim reliability.

On all three counts, standard Mediclaim performs best: it covers most cancers, follows regulator-standard definitions, specifies covered modern treatments, and remains renewable annually, even after claims. Top-ups complement base mediclaim cost-effectively, increasing sum assured without the high premium of standalone policies.

Critical illness and cancer-specific plans: These pay a fixed sum on diagnosis, sometimes covering early-stage cancers. Limitations include policy lapse after the first claim, survival period requirements (typically 7–30 days), and variability in coverage definitions. Cancer-only plans are even more restrictive. These policies are best used as supplements to mediclaim, not replacements.

Hospital network: Ensure your insurance covers the specialized centres and doctors you prefer, as cancer treatment often requires specific expertise.

For robust financial protection against cancer, combine standard mediclaim with top-up insurance for a sum assured of at least 20 lakh, ideally 50 lakh. For a 30-year-old, this can cost around 15,000 per year; for a 50-year-old, about 25,000 per year. Critical illness or cancer-specific plans should supplement, not replace, this coverage. With this strategy, you are at least financially prepared to face the disease.

Kapil Mehta is co-founder at SecureNow Insurance Broker.

