Can't access your EPF account because you forgot your UAN? Here's how to retrieve it online and offline

Many EPF-related services, such as checking provident fund balance, filing claims, and updating account details, require you to log in to your account using your Universal Account Number (UAN). But if you have forgotten your UAN, then accessing these services can become difficult.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its members to retrieve their UAN online in just a few minutes. As long as your mobile number is linked to your provident fund account, you can recover your UAN through the EPFO portal without visiting an office.
UAN is a unique number that links all the EPF member IDs assigned to an employee by different employers during their career. Instead of having separate accounts for each job, the UAN brings all these member IDs under one account.
If you already have a UAN and change jobs, you should share the same UAN with your new establishment. The employer will then link your new EPF member ID to your existing UAN, allowing you to view and manage all your EPF accounts in one place, thus avoiding hassle.
Registered EPF members can easily retrieve their forgotten or lost UAN through the EPFO portal by following the given steps:
You can also retrieve your UAN if you don't have access to an internet connection or simply seek another route. You can choose either of these options:
— Via SMS: Registered EPF subscribers can type “EPFOHO UAN” and send to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number. The EPF SMS service is offered in 10 regional languages for the convenience of the member.
These include English (default), Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannad, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali. The first three characters of the preferred language must be mentioned after UAN in order to receive SMS in any language other than English. For example, to receive an SMS in Bengali, type “EPFOHO UAN BEN” and send to the above mentioned number.
— Via missed call: EPFO members registered on the Unified Member Portal can also get their EPF details by giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number.
To use this service, your UAN must be linked with at least one of the following — Aadhaar, PAN, or your bank account — and your mobile number must be registered and activated with your UAN.
After the missed call, which disconnects automatically after two rings, EPFO sends an SMS with your latest PF balance and details of your most recent contribution. The service is free of cost and works even on basic keypad phones, as it does not require an internet connection.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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