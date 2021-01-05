Can’t find the TDS deducted by employer in your Form 26AS for FY21? Here’s why

If you are a salaried person and have checked your form 26AS recently, don’t be surprised if you don’t find details of the TDS credited for April-June quarter and July to December quarter of FY 2020-21. This is happening as the tax department has extended the deadline for filing TDS reports by the employers.

“We are getting queries from some of the salaried clients about the TDS not showing in their Form 26AS for the Q1 and Q2 of FY21 while their employer has deducted the TDS. Now, some of the taxpayers might have checked their Form 26AS for FY21 while as they are filing income tax return for FY19-20. They might have noticed that the TDS has not been credited in their Form 26AS which is updated on a quarterly basis," said Swar Pathak, a Ludhiana-based chartered accountant.

In July, the tax department had extended the last date for filing of TDS report for April-June quarter and July to December quarter of FY 2020-21 from 31st July and 30 October to 31st March 2021.

In case of salaried person, the employer deducts TDS on the salary and deposits the same with the tax department on a monthly basis. The employer also needs to file a TDS report with the tax department on a quarterly basis. Generally, the employer is required to file the TDS report within a month of deducting the TDS. So, for example, the last date for filing TDS report for April-June quarter is 31st July. However, to provide relief to employers who may be facing hardship to comply with the TDS report filing deadlines due to covid-19, the tax department has relaxed the deadline for filing TDS reports for the employers. “Employee don’t have to worry about this as the employer would have deposited the TDS as only the TDS report filing date has been extended. In case the employer fails to deposit the TDS or file return on time, penalty will be levied on the employer," said Pathak.

After the employer files the TDS report the same information is reflected in the Form 26AS of the employee.

Form 26AS is an annual credit statement, also known as annual information statement, which is issued by the tax department. Form 26AS has now been revamped to an 'Annual Information Statement' which apart from the TDS/ TCS details, shall now contain comprehensive information relating specified financial transactions, payment of taxes, demand/ refund and pending/completed proceedings undertaken by a taxpayer in a particular financial year that has to be mentioned in the income tax returns.

