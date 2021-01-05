Can’t find the TDS deducted by employer in your Form 26AS for FY21? Here’s why

In case of salaried person, the employer deducts TDS on the salary and deposits the same with the tax department on a monthly basis. The employer also needs to file a TDS report with the tax department on a quarterly basis. Generally, the employer is required to file the TDS report within a month of deducting the TDS. So, for example, the last date for filing TDS report for April-June quarter is 31st July. However, to provide relief to employers who may be facing hardship to comply with the TDS report filing deadlines due to covid-19, the tax department has relaxed the deadline for filing TDS reports for the employers. “Employee don’t have to worry about this as the employer would have deposited the TDS as only the TDS report filing date has been extended. In case the employer fails to deposit the TDS or file return on time, penalty will be levied on the employer," said Pathak.