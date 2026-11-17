Generali Central Life Insurance (GCLI) has introduced a waiver of premium rider on eligible base insurance plans, allowing policyholders to continue receiving policy benefits without paying future premiums in specified circumstances, reported Insurance Asia.

Under the new rider, future premium payments can be waived in the event of accidental total and permanent disability, diagnosis of a covered critical illness or the death of the policyholder, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The insurer said policy benefits would continue as originally planned even after the waiver of future premiums is triggered.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening financial protection for policyholders and ensuring that long-term financial goals remain on track despite unforeseen life events.

Children's education, retirement planning remain key priorities Commenting on the launch, Alok Rungta, managing director and chief executive officer of Generali Central Life Insurance, said children's future planning and retirement preparedness continued to be among the most important financial priorities for Indian households.

"Children's future planning and retirement preparedness remain two of the most significant financial priorities for Indian families and together account for nearly 70% of the life insurance category," Rungta said.

“As aspirations continue to evolve, individuals are increasingly looking for solutions that not only help them build towards these goals but also safeguard them against life’s uncertainties,” he added.

The company said the new rider was intended to provide additional financial security to customers while helping them protect their long-term financial commitments.

GCLI launches Bada Socho Dreams Wall Alongside the insurance product enhancement, GCLI has launched the Bada Socho Dreams Wall, an interactive digital platform that allows users to write down their aspirations and pledge at least one tangible action towards achieving them.

The initiative is part of the latest chapter of the company's HERE.NOW national brand campaign.

The campaign uses a combination of media platforms, including outdoor advertising across more than 100 cities in 10 languages.

Through the Dreams Wall, the insurer aims to encourage individuals to identify their aspirations and take practical steps towards achieving their financial and personal goals.

Generali Central Life Insurance operates as a joint venture between Generali and the Central Bank of India. Generali holds a 73.99% stake in the company, while the Central Bank of India owns 25.18%.

The insurer has been focusing on expanding its distribution network and strengthening its partnership with the public sector lender to accelerate business growth.

In August, Rungta said the company was targeting 30-35% growth in new business, with its expanded partnership with the Central Bank of India expected to emerge as a key growth driver, according to an ETBFSI report.

He had also indicated that the insurer could generate annual business of around ₹500 crore through the Central Bank partnership within three years.

Rungta has also advocated a differentiated approach to insurance distribution commissions, arguing that payouts should reflect the effort involved in acquiring customers as well as the quality and persistency of the business.

Business doubles to ₹ 964 crore in FY26 Generali Central Life Insurance has reported strong business growth over the past year. The insurer's business more than doubled during the period, while its April-June quarter business grew 130%.