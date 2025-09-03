When you sell long-term assets such as real estate, stocks, or mutual funds, the profits—long-term capital gains—are taxable. To save on this tax outgo, the Income Tax Act provides exemptions under Section 54 and Section 54F. Both allow you to reinvest the gains in a residential property to claim tax relief.

But in practice, it is not always possible to immediately buy a new house after booking capital gains. This is where the capital gains account scheme (CGAS) comes into play, allowing you to temporarily park your gains and keep them exempt from tax until you identify and purchase a property.

How it works

Let’s understand with an example. Suppose you had sold a house in December 2024 and made a long-term capital gain of ₹80 lakh (assumed sale price ₹1.8 lakh minus purchase price ₹1 crore). You intend to buy another residential house, but it may take time to finalise one. Instead of paying tax on this gain, you can deposit the ₹80 lakh in a CGAS account before the due date of filing your return.

In this example, the deadline to deposit the gains in CGAS would be 15 September 2025 (as the government had extended the deadline from 31 July to September this year).

Later, if you buy the new house within two years of the sale (or three years for under-construction property), the amount used from the CGAS will remain exempt.

Now, consider a variation: say you withdraw and use only ₹50 lakh from the ₹80 lakh deposit to buy the house. In that case, exemption will be available only on ₹50 lakh. The balance ₹30 lakh, which remains unutilized after the three-year window (assuming it is an under-construction property), will become taxable.

Also Read | Smart ways to cut tax on selling inherited property

“While there is no limit on how much you can deposit in CGAS, there is limit on exemption you can avail under section 54 and 54F— ₹10 crore," pointed out Prakash Hegde, Bengaluru-based chartered accountant.

“You can only use CGAS for long-term capital gains, it is not available for short-term capital gains," said Balwant Jain, Mumbai-based investment and tax expert.

CGAS comes in two options, which also determine the interest rates you can avail. Account A functions like a savings account — you can withdraw money as and when needed. Account B is like a fixed deposit, where the money is locked for a chosen tenure, earning a higher interest than Account A but with less flexibility.

Interest rates vary by bank, but since these are typically public sector bank deposits, you can expect rates broadly in line with regular savings accounts (for Account A, around 2.5–3.5%) and fixed deposits (for Account B, around 5.5–6.5%). The interest earned is taxable.

“For someone looking to buy an under-construction property, option A is better as withdrawing funds from the savings account option is easier to fund slab-wise demands," said Nitesh Buddhadev, Mumbai-based chartered accountant.

“CGAS can also be a good tax-planning tool. It allows flexibility to the taxpayer with a two to three-year window to decide how he or she wants to use those capital gains without paying tax on them immediately," he added.

Also Read | Debt MFs: How to report capital gains in ITR after tax rule changes

Where can you open the account?

You can open a CGAS account at most public sector banks. You’ll need to fill out Form A, provide your permanent account number (PAN), proof of the property sale, and the amount of capital gain you want to deposit. As mentioned earlier, you can choose between a savings account-type and a fixed deposit-type account.

For withdrawals, you’ll need to submit Form C, stating the purpose and amount of withdrawal. If you had opted for fixed deposit, you need to separately create a savings account at the time of withdrawal. The funds can only be withdrawn from a savings-type account under CGAS.