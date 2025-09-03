You can deposit your capital gains in this account to save taxes
Section 54 and 54F allow you to save long-term capital gains tax by buying residential property, but you can still gain exemption until you do that. Here's how
When you sell long-term assets such as real estate, stocks, or mutual funds, the profits—long-term capital gains—are taxable. To save on this tax outgo, the Income Tax Act provides exemptions under Section 54 and Section 54F. Both allow you to reinvest the gains in a residential property to claim tax relief.