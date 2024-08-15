Capital gains, GST, TDS: Understanding taxes in joint development agreements
Summary
- Curious about joint development agreements? This article dives into the intricacies, revealing how GST and capital gains taxes come into play, and when tax liabilities are triggered. Discover the essentials landowners need to know before entering these agreements.
Landowners looking to develop their property often turn to joint development agreements (JDAs) as a means to share construction burdens with a builder. In this arrangement, the landowner provides the land in exchange for completed flats and potential additional compensation. While the concept is simple, the tax implications can be intricate.