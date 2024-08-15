"Owners can take the benefit of section 54 in JDAs in which sales proceeds of one flat can be adjusted against the purchase price of another as per fair market value of one flat. Section 54F benefit can also be availed if the owner has earned capital gains from any other asset class. The date of completion certificate will be considered for capital gains tax liability in the hand of the owner and also the capital gain reinvestment date to avail of these benefits," explained Sachin Saxena, a New Delhi-based chartered accountant.