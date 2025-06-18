How to calculate tax if capital gains are your sole income in FY25
The benefit of ₹1.25 lakh exemption and the basic exemption limit are available, but slab rates are not applicable, and rebates are also not available.
NEW DELHI : When capital gains from stocks or equity-oriented mutual funds are the sole income, the income tax calculation differs significantly. If this were the case in 2024-25, there is added complexity in calculating according to the right tax rates for equity assets sold before and after 23 July 2024.