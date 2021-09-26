Capital gains tax applicable on any redemption request

Capital gains of NRIs are subjected to TDS, therefore the AMC will deduct TDS before making a payment to you towards redemption. In case your total income is below the minimum exemption limit you can choose to submit a declaration to the AMC along with a certificate from your income tax officer that a lower or nil rate of TDS should be applied. Else you can file an income tax return in India and seek a refund of TDS if your total income is below the minimum exemption limit. Income tax return is filed when a financial year ends for the sale/redemption made by you during the year which begins on 1 April of one year and ends on 31 March of the following year.

