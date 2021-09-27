Capital gains tax applies on any redemption

Switching within the same AMC from a debt fund to an equity fund is effectively a redemption request. Therefore, even though you have reinvested the funds, you have to pay capital gains tax on the redemption of your debt mutual fund. Gains from the sale of a debt mutual fund which is held for less than three years are taxed as per normal income tax slab rates applicable to the individual. Capital gains of NRIs are subjected to TDS, therefore the AMC will deduct TDS before making a payment to you towards redemption. If your total income is within the exemption limit, you can submit a declaration to the AMC with a certificate from your income tax officer that a lower or nil rate of TDS be applied. Else, you can file an income tax return in India and seek a refund of TDS.

