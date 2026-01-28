Lessons from the Binny Bansal ruling: Dubai or Singapore not an easy NRI tax arbitrage
Recent rulings in the Binny Bansal and Tiger Global cases signal that day counts and paper relocations are no longer enough. Tax authorities are looking for real overseas substance before granting non-resident status or treaty benefits.
On 9 January, the Bengaluru bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruled against Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, denying him non-resident status for fiscal year 2019-20 (FY20), a move that would have allowed him to avoid capital gains tax on the sale of his shares in India by claiming benefits under the India-Singapore tax treaty.
