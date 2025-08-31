The ₹10 crore capital gain exemption cap: Law, loopholes and litigation
The recent cap on capital gains exemption for residential property has caused confusion among taxpayers. While the intention is to curb tax evasion by the ultra-rich, the intricacies of the law leave room for disputes. How can taxpayers navigate these grey areas?
When the government capped capital gains exemption on reinvestment in residential property at ₹10 crore, the intention was clear: to prevent ultra-rich taxpayers from parking hundreds of crores into palatial houses and escaping tax. But as always with Indian tax law, the devil lies in the details.