Turning capital gains into your dream home by leveraging the power of gifting

Scenario 4: Ashish gifts land and shares to daughter

The daughter can sell these assets and use the gains to buy a residential property for herself. This way she can claim the exemption under section 54F. “This is a foolproof way to save tax when the first owner has more than one house. It is better to transfer the assets whose gains are to be used to buy a house, instead of transferring one of the houses to a family member," said Batra. “The stamp duty on gifting MFs and shares is also lower than transferring residential property."