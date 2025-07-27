These bonds offer tax exemption on long-term capital gains. But are they right for you?
When you sell property or assets and make substantial capital gains, your instinct is to minimise the tax you'll pay. One instrument that can help with this is a capital gains bond, also known as 54EC bond, which offers a tax exemption on long-term capital gains if bought withing six months of selling the asset.