Legal minefield: Decoding capital gains tax on the sale of leasehold and tenancy rights
Summary
A recent Bombay High Court ruling broadened capital gains tax to include tenancy/leasehold rights, impacting tax liabilities and exemptions on property redevelopment.
Tax on capital gains has long led to disputes in many areas. One such area is capital gains from the sale of leasehold or tenancy rights. Selling tenancy rights is quite common in Mumbai, where several tenanted properties are undergoing redevelopment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story