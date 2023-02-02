Capital gains tax is likely to increase for high net-worth individuals

The term high net-worth individuals, popularly referred to as HNIs, is not defined anywhere but in common parlance would typically refer to a class of individuals who have an investible surplus of more than ₹5 crore or a net worth of above ₹25 crore. If we look at the income tax provisions, until assessment year (AY) 2023-24, individuals earning aggregate taxable income of above ₹5 crore were subject to a savage tax rate of 42.74%. As pointed out by the finance minister in her budget speech, this is among the highest in the world. In order to make the Indian tax regime more competitive, surcharge applicable for individuals whose gross taxable income exceeds ₹5 crore has been reduced from of 37% to 25% under the new tax regime. This change brings down the highest tax rate to a more palatable rate of 39%. However, before HNIs can rejoice, here are some other amendments proposed in the budget which may significantly increase their tax liability.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}