Why retail investors want to see a change in the capital gains tax regime
Summary
- While the rules for the taxation of capital gains may seem straightforward, the practical application of the capital gains tax is far more complex.
The capital gains tax has become a hot topic of conversation—after a video featuring the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and a broker went viral—ahead of the Union Budget 2024-25, likely to be presented in July end. While capital gains tax is not new, its impact on market sentiments is significant.