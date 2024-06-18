While the rules for the taxation of capital gains may seem straightforward, the practical application of the capital gains tax is far more complex. Recent revisions in the taxation of debt instruments—such as debt funds, market-linked debentures, and hybrid debt funds—have not only complicated the interpretation of the law but also increased the risk of errors that could lead to interest, penalties and prolonged litigation. These complications, along with the reintroduction of tax on LTCG, have left the investors appealing to the government for relief and the rationalization of the capital gains tax regime.