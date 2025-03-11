Why you must defer property sale from March to April
Summary
- Those due to sell property in March should consider deferring the sale to April to optimize advance tax payments and reinvestment planning that helps avoid paying capital gains tax.
When considering the sale of significant investments like shares and securities, vacant plots, and house properties, the timing of the transaction can have substantial financial implications. From the point of view of tax planning, the end of the fiscal year is the most important time to plan the sale of assets.