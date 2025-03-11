Why you must defer property sale from March to April

Advance tax payment flexibility

Fifteen March is the final due date of advance tax payment in the fiscal year. Selling a property or any other capital assets in March 2025 would entail the payment of the entire advance tax on the capital gains before the fiscal year ends. If the sale is done before 15 March, the entire advance tax on the capital gains must be paid. When the sale is between 16 March and 31 March, the advance tax liability must be settled by 31 March. Failing to pay the entire advance tax liability before 31 March attracts monthly interest of 1% on the unpaid amount.