In these cases, the concept of fair market value doesn't apply. The CoA is simply the sum of the purchase price, associated fees, and improvement costs. For example, Mr B bought a house on 15 October 2005, for ₹50 lakh, with a ₹10 lakh down payment and a ₹40 lakh loan at 8.5% interest over 15 years. He incurred ₹2.5 lakh in improvement costs in 2010, paid ₹2.5 lakh in stamp duty, and ₹50,000 in brokerage and legal fees. The interest on the loan, assuming it wasn't claimed as a deduction under Section 24B or Chapter VI A, amounts to ₹30.9 lakh. Thus, the total CoA becomes ₹86.4 lakh.