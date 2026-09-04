Buying a house to save capital gains tax on shares, MFs? Renovation costs may qualify too

Shipra Singh
4 min read4 Sep 2026, 02:16 PM IST
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The Mumbai Income Tax Appellate Tribunal ruled in favor of Rajesh Saluja, allowing capital gains tax exemptions for property renovation under Section 86.(Pexel)
Summary
Mumbai ITAT has allowed 1.52 crore spent on renovating a house to qualify for capital gains exemption, widening the scope of costs that can be counted when reinvesting asset-sale proceeds.

When you sell shares, mutual funds or other capital assets, you can claim exemption from capital gains tax by reinvesting the sale amount in a residential property. This is allowed under Section 86 of the Income Tax Act 2025 (erstwhile Section 54F under Income Tax Act 1961).

In Mumbai, Rajesh Saluja did exactly this—he bought a 13.90 crore house after selling some shares worth 15.4 crore. He then spent another 1.52 crore from the share-sale proceeds on renovation and architect fees and included these expenses while claiming capital gains tax relief.

The tax department allowed exemption on the amount that went towards buying the house, but rejected the amount spent on renovations, arguing that spending on a house after buying it did not qualify.

However, the Mumbai Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) this year ruled in his favour, allowing the disputed expenditure under Section 86.

Also Read | Why more retirees are selling property to fund a richer, simpler retirement

What happened

On 16 December 2016, Saluja sold shares for about 15.40 crore. To claim exemption under Section 86 (then Section 54F), five days later he purchased a residential property for 13.90 crore using the sale proceeds from the shares, and deposited the rest in the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS).

After buying the house, he used another 1.50 crore from the CGAS on flooring, walls, painting, tiles, bathroom and allied work, plus 2 lakh on architect fees. He added these expenses to the total claim amount of 15.42 crore.

Before Saluja bought the property, it was rented out. He argued that continuous tenancy had left it in poor condition, making the repairs unavoidable. He submitted supporting documents, including his Capital Gains Account Scheme passbook, showing expenditure within two years of selling the shares.

The assessing officer (AO) rejected the 1.52 crore claim out of the total 15.42 crore, arguing that a previously rented flat was already liveable. While the first appellate authority upheld the rejection, the Mumbai tribunal rejected the reasoning on two grounds.

Tribunal’s view

First, Section 86 (erstwhile Section 54F) talks about the cost of the new house and sets deadlines for investing. It does not prohibit using the sale amount after purchase to renovate the house within the time limit prescribed under the Section.

Second, the tribunal also rejected the assumption that previous occupation made further work unnecessary. What makes a house suitable for living varies with the buyer’s requirements and convenience, it observed. Civil and electrical work, carpentry, painting, flooring, tiles, lights, fans and partitions could not simply be classified as luxury spending.

Also Read | Selling property in India? Here's the NRI compliance checklist

“The ITAT has also relied on previous similar judgements of Nayan Kirit Parikh v. ACIT and G. Siva Rama Krishna v. DCIT, which allowed similar expenditure under Section 54F. There are other judicial precedents too that have allowed exemption on similar expenditures under Section 54 too,” said Bhawna Kakkar, chartered accountant and founder of Kakkar & Company, Chartered Accountants.

Section 54, or Section 82 under the New Income Tax Act, 2025, allows exemption on capital gains made on selling a house property if the gains are reinvested in another residential property.

What the law says

This case shows that the Section 86 and Section 82 exemptions can be claimed on the amount spent on expenses other than just the purchase cost. Both allow purchase within one year before or two years after the sale of the asset, or construction within three years afterwards. There are other key conditions too.

Under Section 86 (54F), the taxpayer should not own more than one house property at the time of selling the assets to qualify. Section 82 (54) does not have any such restriction.

Starting 2024, there is also a 10 crore ceiling on the cost of the new house that can be counted for these exemptions. If a buyer spends 12 crore on the purchase and qualifying renovation work, only 10 crore will be considered when calculating the tax relief. Saluja made the claim before 2024, so he could claim the entire sale amount.

More importantly, under Section 86, the full sale amount, and not just capital gains, is to be reinvested. If the full sale amount is not reinvested, exemption on capital gains is calculated in proportion to the sale amount reinvested.

As long as these conditions are met, laws do not restrict claiming any expenditures towards purchase of new house property.

“Even stamp duty and registration amount are counted towards the cost of the new residential property for claiming the exemption,” said Kakkar.

Also Read | Tax relief on VRS: Why ITAT granted full exemption to former BSNL employee

As these rulings explain, qualifying cost is not confined to the bare purchase price.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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