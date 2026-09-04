Buying a house to save capital gains tax on shares, MFs? Renovation costs may qualify too

When you sell shares, mutual funds or other capital assets, you can claim exemption from capital gains tax by reinvesting the sale amount in a residential property. This is allowed under Section 86 of the Income Tax Act 2025 (erstwhile Section 54F under Income Tax Act 1961).
In Mumbai, Rajesh Saluja did exactly this—he bought a ₹13.90 crore house after selling some shares worth ₹15.4 crore. He then spent another ₹1.52 crore from the share-sale proceeds on renovation and architect fees and included these expenses while claiming capital gains tax relief.