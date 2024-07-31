Frequent-churn PMS strategies face tax dilemma as budget hikes capital gains tax
Summary
- Increase in the short-term capital gains tax rate to 20% will significantly impact high-churn PMS strategies, making it harder for them to remain competitive against mutual funds
MUMBAI : Portfolio Management Services (PMS) are navigating new challenges after the Union Budget for 2024-25 increased capital gains tax rates. The budget raised the short-term capital gains (STCG) tax rate to 20% from 15%, impacting PMS investors who face higher taxes if a stock is sold within 12 months of purchase.