Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Frequent-churn PMS strategies face tax dilemma as budget hikes capital gains tax

Frequent-churn PMS strategies face tax dilemma as budget hikes capital gains tax

Jash Kriplani

  • Increase in the short-term capital gains tax rate to 20% will significantly impact high-churn PMS strategies, making it harder for them to remain competitive against mutual funds

The Union budget raised the short-term capital gains (STCG) tax rate to 20% from 15%, impacting PMS investors. (Image: Pixabay)

MUMBAI :Portfolio Management Services (PMS) are navigating new challenges after the Union Budget for 2024-25 increased capital gains tax rates. The budget raised the short-term capital gains (STCG) tax rate to 20% from 15%, impacting PMS investors who face higher taxes if a stock is sold within 12 months of purchase.

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) are navigating new challenges after the Union Budget for 2024-25 increased capital gains tax rates. The budget raised the short-term capital gains (STCG) tax rate to 20% from 15%, impacting PMS investors who face higher taxes if a stock is sold within 12 months of purchase.

This tax hike will significantly affect PMS strategies with high churn rates, where frequent trading doesn't yield post-tax returns that justify the increased activity.

This tax hike will significantly affect PMS strategies with high churn rates, where frequent trading doesn't yield post-tax returns that justify the increased activity.

Read this | Budget 2024: What changes in capital gains taxes mean for investors

“Due to the higher tax rate on both short-term and long-term capital gains, portfolio management services (PMS) strategies with frequent buying and selling (high churn rate or portfolio turnover) will be at a disadvantage compared to mutual funds," explained Rohan Samant, principal officer and chief investment officer at Multi-Act PMS.

“To remain competitive on a post-tax basis, PMS strategies will need to generate higher returns (alpha) than mutual funds to offset the additional tax liability from the investor’s perspective," Samant added.

(Graphics: Pranay Bhardwaj/Mint)

In contrast, mutual funds offer a more tax-efficient structure. When a fund manager sells a stock, it doesn't immediately trigger a tax event for the investor. Instead, the gains are reflected in the fund's net asset value (NAV), and investors are only taxed on gains when they redeem their holdings. This differs from PMS, where stocks are held in the investor's demat account, leading to a tax impact with each sale.

Under the new rules, the effective STCG tax rate, including the 4% cess, is 20.8%, while the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rate, also including the cess, is 13%.

More here | Changes in capital gains tax will benefit most people: CBDT chief

Portfolio managers acknowledge that tax considerations are always kept in mind due to the structure of PMS.

(Graphics: Pranay Bhardwaj/Mint)

“When it comes to investors, they are more concerned about their returns on a post-tax basis. As long as these returns are better than other investment vehicles, they will continue to invest in such PMS strategies. The new rules will increase competition, and we could see consolidation in the PMS industry. The weaker ones will have to eventually move out, and stronger players will get stronger," said Aniruddha Naha, chief investment officer-alternatives at PGIM India Asset Management.

Also read | Budget 2024-25: The ultimate explainer

“The PMS industry has seen several changes over the years. The experienced portfolio managers with five to ten years of experience should be able to navigate under this new tax regime," added R Pallavarajan, founder of PMS Bazaar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jash Kriplani

Jash has 13 years of experience in journalism, working at leading publications. He writes on personal finance and regularly hosts podcast covering diverse PF topics. He is a certified financial planner (CFP) from Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA.
Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.