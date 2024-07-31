Frequent-churn PMS strategies face tax dilemma as budget hikes capital gains tax

“When it comes to investors, they are more concerned about their returns on a post-tax basis. As long as these returns are better than other investment vehicles, they will continue to invest in such PMS strategies. The new rules will increase competition, and we could see consolidation in the PMS industry. The weaker ones will have to eventually move out, and stronger players will get stronger," said Aniruddha Naha, chief investment officer-alternatives at PGIM India Asset Management.