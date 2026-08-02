Capital gains tax: Telangana HC clarifies when builder delays won't affect your Section 54F tax exemption

A delay by a builder in handing over a residential property cannot, by itself, deprive a taxpayer of the capital gains exemption available under Section 54F of the Income-tax Act, the Telangana High Court has ruled.

In a judgment delivered on July 8, 2026, the High Court held that a taxpayer who has invested capital gains in acquiring a residential house cannot be denied the exemption merely because the builder failed to complete construction or transfer legal title within the prescribed three-year period. The court said Section 54F is a beneficial provision and must be interpreted in a manner that advances its objective of promoting investment in residential housing.

The ruling came in the case of Hyderabad resident Sudhakar Reddy Mettu, who was one of 46 landowners that entered into a Development Agreement-cum-General Power of Attorney (JDA) with a builder on May 31, 2016. Under the agreement, the landowners were entitled to 47.25% of the developed property, while the developer retained the remaining 52.75%.

Mettu's share entitled him to a 250-square-yard residential villa, which, under the agreement, was to be handed over within 36 months, by May 2019. However, disputes between the builder's partners delayed the project, and the villa was eventually completed only in November 2023.

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Why the tax department denied the exemption The Income Tax Department reopened Mettu's assessment after identifying capital gains arising from the development agreement. During assessment proceedings, Mettu claimed exemption under Section 54F, arguing that his capital gains had been invested in the residential villa receivable under the JDA.

The Assessing Officer rejected the claim, stating that the villa had neither been completed nor handed over within the three-year period prescribed under Section 54F. The officer also noted that the occupancy certificate had not been obtained and the property had not been registered in the taxpayer's name. The Dispute Resolution Panel upheld the decision, and the Hyderabad bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) also ruled against the taxpayer, observing that construction remained incomplete well beyond the statutory timeline.

What the High Court said Allowing the taxpayer's appeal, the Telangana High Court set aside the ITAT's order and held that the essential requirement under Section 54F is investment of capital gains in a residential house. The court observed that once a taxpayer has made the required investment, the exemption should not be denied simply because construction, possession or registration was delayed for reasons beyond the taxpayer's control.

The bench noted that Mettu had already parted with and invested his capital gains under the development agreement, and the subsequent delay arose due to disputes involving the developer. Such circumstances, the court said, could not defeat the object of Section 54F.