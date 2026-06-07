Capital gains taxation of hybrid funds: How different types of hybrid funds are taxed?

Capital gains taxation of mutual funds depends on how much the fund invests in equity and debt. Since hybrid funds have different equity-debt allocations, the tax treatment of their capital gains varies based on their portfolio allocation.

So, let's find out the taxation of different types of hybrid mutual funds.

What are the different types of hybrid funds? Hybrid mutual funds invest in both equity and debt instruments, offering the growth potential of equities along with the stability of debt instruments. However, the allocation between equity and debt varies across different types of hybrid funds, in line with SEBI regulations.

Types of hybrid funds Portfolio composition rule Conservative hybrid fund 10% to 25% in equity; 75% to 90% in debt Balanced hybrid fund 40% to 60% in equity; 40% to 60% in debt Aggressive hybrid fund 65% to 80% in equity; 20% to 35% in debt Dynamic asset allocation fund Invest dynamically (0% to 100% in equity; 0% to 100% in debt) Multi asset allocation fund At least 3 asset classes with each having a minimum allocation of 10% Arbitrage fund 65% in equity; Follows arbitrage strategy Equity savings fund 65% in equity; 10% in debt; derivatives (minimum specified in scheme information document)

How capital gains of hybrid funds are taxed? The capital gains of mutual funds are dependent on how the fund is structured and for how long the investors hold the investments.

Equity-oriented hybrid funds The equity-oriented hybrid funds invest at least 65% of their assets in equity and related instruments. If you sell the units in less than or equal to 12 months of buying, then short-term capital gains (STCG) are taxed at a rate of 20%.

If you sell the units after 12 months of holding, then they are considered long-term capital gains and are taxed at 12.5%. If the long-term capital gains are less than ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year, then no tax will be applicable.

The list of equity-oriented hybrid funds is:

1. Aggressive hybrid fund

2. Arbitrage fund

3. Equity savings fund

Debt-oriented hybrid funds The debt-oriented hybrid funds invest at least 65% of their assets in debt instruments or no more than 35% in equity instruments. All capital gains from these funds, irrespective of whether they are short-term or long-term, are taxed at the investor's applicable income tax slab rate.

The pure debt-oriented hybrid funds only include:

1. Conservative hybrid fund

Apart from this, the taxation of balanced hybrid funds, dynamic asset allocation funds, and multi-asset allocation funds is dependent on the respective fund's structure.

Type of hybrid fund Portfolio composition Capital gains taxation Conservative hybrid fund 10% to 25% in equity; 75% to 90% in debt All capital gains, whether short-term or long-term, are taxed at the investor's applicable income tax slab rate Balanced hybrid fund 40% to 60% in equity; 40% to 60% in debt STCG (holding period ≤ 12 months) taxed at the investor's applicable income tax slab rate

LTCG (holding period > 12 months) taxed at 12.5% Aggressive hybrid fund 65% to 80% in equity; 20% to 35% in debt STCG (holding period ≤ 12 months) taxed at 20%

LTCG (holding period > 12 months) taxed at 12.5%

LTCG up to ₹ 1.25 lakh in a financial year is exempt from tax Dynamic asset allocation fund Invest dynamically (0% to 100% in equity; 0% to 100% in debt) Taxation depends on the respective fund's equity and debt allocation.

Funds maintaining equity exposure of at least 65% may qualify for equity taxation. Otherwise, debt taxation may apply. Multi asset allocation fund At least 3 asset classes with each having a minimum allocation of 10% Taxation depends on the respective fund's equity and debt allocation. Arbitrage fund 65% in equity; Follows arbitrage strategy STCG (holding period ≤ 12 months) taxed at 20%

LTCG (holding period > 12 months) taxed at 12.5%

LTCG up to ₹ 1.25 lakh in a financial year is exempt from tax Equity savings fund 65% in equity; 10% in debt; derivatives (minimum specified in scheme information document) STCG (holding period ≤ 12 months) taxed at 20%

LTCG (holding period > 12 months) taxed at 12.5%

LTCG up to ₹ 1.25 lakh in a financial year is exempt from tax