‘Capital has no nationality,’ FII are selling India despite the growth story – 5 key factors to look at

Foreign investors are selling Indian equities, but the bigger story isn't where money is leaving—it's where it's moving. Here's a closer look
FIIs withdrew roughly ₹1.98 lakh crore in the first four months of 2026 alone, vastly exceeding the ₹1.66 lakh crore withdrawn in all of 2025. March 2026 saw the highest-ever monthly selling, with FIIs offloading equities worth ₹1.22 lakh crore The selling spree is mostly driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, high US interest rates, and a massive global reallocation of capital toward Artificial Intelligence (AI) assets.
Now breaking down, why the FII is selling despite India growth story, Personal Finance advisor Krishnan Sharma posted on Linkedin, “Global capital does not allocate money based on GDP growth alone. If growth was the only factor, India should have been attracting massive inflows.”
In investing, money doesn’t ask: Which country is growing fastest? but money asks: Where am I getting the best risk-adjusted return?
“Capital has no nationality. It goes where it is welcomed. It stays where it is rewarded. And it leaves when better opportunities emerge elsewhere,” the post says.
And the current trend shows that foreign investors are not abandoning emerging markets altogether—they are reallocating capital toward markets and asset classes that currently offer better valuations,
The money leaving India has had three destinations: US Treasuries offering a risk-free 4.4% in dollars, gold, which has crossed $5,000 an ounce on the back of geopolitical and inflation fears and AI-linked equity markets in the US, Taiwan, and Korea, explains Tanvi Kanchan, Associate Director, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited
Taiwan and South Korea are uniquely positioned at the centre of the AI boom, thanks to their dominance in critical semiconductor technologies. Taiwan has TSMC, which fabricates most of the world's leading-edge AI chips. South Korea has Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, whose memory chips sit at the heart of AI infrastructure. Together, these companies have emerged as some of the biggest beneficiaries of the investment wave.
Valuation! Most other explanations are secondary, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, earlier told Mint.
“India's Economic growth continues to outpace most major economies. Inflation is broadly under control. Fiscal consolidation is progressing. Corporate balance sheets are healthier than they have been in years. Domestic savings continue to flow steadily into financial assets. What has changed is not the story but the price investors are being asked to pay for it.”
Historically, foreign investors have tended to return when market valuations become more attractive.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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