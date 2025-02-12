Money
Turn losses into gains: How capital losses can help you save taxes
Summary
- Capital losses from stocks, bonds, real estate, or mutual funds can help you reduce your tax liability. Here’s how the set-off and carry-forward provisions under the Income Tax Act work—and what you need to know to maximize tax savings.
Selling a stock, bond, mutual fund, or real estate at a loss may feel like a setback, but it can actually work in your favor at tax time. The Income Tax Act allows taxpayers to use capital losses to offset gains, reducing their tax burden.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more