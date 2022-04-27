Capitalmind CEO doesn’t invest in real estate or own a house, why?

In terms of insurance, he has a term plan along with a personal as well as group health insurance plan. Interestingly, Shenoy revealed that he has never owned gold and most probably will not do so in the future. “If I would do so, then it would only be like a short-term fixed income kind of an instrument or trend or momentum-based trade," he said. The expert also doesn’t dwell into alternate asset class, as he finds it to be a “distraction". He also doesn’t have exposure to crypto assets. Right now, Shenoy is focused on making his startup bigger. “I’m better suited to make Capitalmind stronger and take it to its new future. I’m spending more money buying shares of the startup and this is my biggest alternate investment. If I’m allowed to, I will buy more and more of Capitalmind shares, rather than anything else," he shares.

