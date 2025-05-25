How Capitalmind’s Deepak Shenoy covered shortfall in his son’s education goal
Planning for your kids’ education goals can be a complex process if you are not prepared for it. Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer of Capitalmind Financial Services, had to make some adjustments to his financial plan when his son showed more interest in overseas education. “Earlier, I was building up the corpus for domestic education, but once it was clear that overseas education was more suitable for him, I made the necessary adjustments," Shenoy shared with Mint in an interaction for ‘Guru Portfolio’, a series where leaders from the financial services industry share how they manage their money.