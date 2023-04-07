Why long-time tenant Shenoy is planning to buy a house?6 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 01:07 AM IST
- Deepak Shenoy says he has sufficient resources to buy a home, is financially comfortable now
- Shenoy says the debt markets are in a state of flux, so it is not wise to bet on any particular duration segment
After years of renting, Capitalmind’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Deepak Shenoy, 48, is planning to buy a house for his family in Bangalore. And, what prompted him to go house hunting? “Affordability," says Shenoy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×