Why long-time tenant Shenoy is planning to buy a house?

“I don’t ever plan to invest in real estate unless I want to make it a business. Real estate is a business where you need to have the capital to buy at least 10-15 houses; you need to have capital to renovate them, resell them at a different time, choose the right location, maybe different cities. That is when you look at real estate as a business. As for me, I don’t have the time. I think there are better return profiles in the stocks. One can be far more diversified in stocks than in real estate. That’s why I don’t see myself investing in real estate soon. A house to live in is for consumption, not investment," he says.