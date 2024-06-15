Monsoon season presents unique challenges for car owners, such as flooding, waterlogging, and increased accident risks. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a heavier monsoon season this year, making safeguarding your vehicle with monsoon-specific car insurance add-ons crucial.

These include engine protection cover, zero depreciation cover, tyre protector, assistance cover, flood assistance cover, EMI protection cover, and consumables cover. Let's explore how these add-ons can provide comprehensive protection for your car this rainy season.



Engine protection cover

During the monsoon, your car's engine is especially vulnerable. Water can enter the engine due to driving through floods, fluid leaks, or accidently starting the engine after submersion. This can lead to costly repairs or a complete engine replacement. An engine protection cover shields you from these water-induced damages, covering repair or replacement costs.

For example, if your car is submerged and the engine sustains damage, the cover ensures you won't bear the entire financial burden, offering a sense of peace of mind and security.



Zero depreciation cover

Standard car insurance policies often deduct 30 to 50 per cent of the claim amount due to depreciation, providing partial compensation for repairs. Zero-depreciation coverage is vital during monsoons when accidents are more common. It ensures you receive the entire claim amount without depreciation deductions for parts like plastic, rubber, and metal.

For instance, if you're involved in a bumper-to-bumper accident in heavy traffic, the cover ensures total compensation for plastic part repairs, minimising out-of-pocket expenses.

Tyre protector

Tyres endure significant wear and tear, especially during the monsoon. The tyre protector add-on covers the total labour charges and replacement costs for damaged tyres, whether they burst or puncture. Ensuring you won't face unexpected expenses for tyre damages during the rainy season.



Assistance cover

Breaking down during heavy rains, landslides, or waterlogging can be distressing. The assistance cover provides 24/7 emergency support, including towing, on-site repairs, minor fixes, and fuel delivery.

For example, if your car stalls in a waterlogged area, the cover ensures help is just a phone call away, preventing you from being stranded and offering immediate reassurance.

Flood assistance cover

If your vehicle is submerged in flood water, the cover provides drying and cleaning services. In cases of immobilisation, it includes towing services to the nearest garage as well.



EMI protection cover

If your car undergoes repairs over 21 consecutive days due to accidental damages and is unusable, the EMI protection add-on covers your car's EMIs, paying them to the financer. Ensuring you won't face financial strain while your car is in the garage, providing a significant relief.

Consumables cover

Monsoon-related repairs often require replacing various consumables like engine oil, nuts and bolts, lubricants, and brake oil, which can add to the cost. A consumables cover includes the cost of these items, reducing your financial burden. It is particularly useful during the monsoon when repairs are more frequent due to harsh conditions.



By incorporating these essential monsoon-specific add-ons into your car insurance policy, you can confidently drive, knowing your car is well-protected against the elements.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance

