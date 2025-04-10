Drive smart, pay less: How your habits can lower your car insurance costs
Summary
- By assessing the vehicle’s past usage, claims history and projected mileage, insurance companies could reward owners by offering lower premiums in proportion to the actual usage for the insured period
As the pace of digital adoption gathers momentum, industries across the globe are ramping up product innovation to exceed ever-evolving customer needs and preferences. One such example is the insurance industry, which is reinventing itself by embracing technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to introduce highly personalised insurance solutions.