Can any claims for minor vehicle repairs offset hike in premium?1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:32 PM IST
If there are substantial damages, you should file a claim. But if these are minor, you should weigh the cost of repair against the increase in renewal premium of your car insurance.
Despite being the owner of a seven-year-old vehicle with a history of zero insurance claims, I am facing incremental premium hikes each year. The vehicle has been well-maintained over the years but has got several minor dents. Should I initiate a claim to repair this and offset the accumulated premium payments over the past seven years?—Name withheld on request
