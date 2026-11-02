Car loan calculator: What will a ₹10 lakh loan cost over 3, 5 and 7 years? Full calculations

A well-planned loan can make buying a new car more affordable and enjoyable. When taking a car loan, focus on the repayment tenure, the monthly EMI and the total outlay, since each affects the overall cost of borrowing.

Without proper planning, however, a car loan can become hard to manage later. Responsible borrowing and careful management of the loan are essential.

If you are planning a ₹10 lakh car loan, compare repayment tenures, actual loan offers (not just headline interest rates), and the lender's credibility.

These factors, when kept in check, can go a long way toward striking the right balance between monthly affordability and the overall cost of the loan and its management.

₹ 10 lakh car loan: EMI for 3, 5 and 7 years According to Paisabazaar data, car loan interest rates at major banks and lenders ranged from 7.55% to 14.30% per annum as of 27 October 2026.

Here is what a ₹10 lakh car loan could cost over different repayment periods at these rates. The actual tenure and rate depend on the applicant’s repayment capacity, credit score and existing debt. The calculations consider only the interest rate range and exclude processing fees and other charges, which vary by lender.

Loan tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Total repayment 3 years ₹ 31,129–34,324 ₹ 1.21–2.36 lakh ₹ 11.21–12.36 lakh 5 years ₹ 20,062–23,424 ₹ 2.04–4.05 lakh ₹ 12.04–14.05 lakh 7 years ₹ 15,363–18,906 ₹ 2.90–5.88 lakh ₹ 12.90–15.88 lakh

Note: These are illustrative calculations based on a ₹10 lakh loan at annual interest rates of 7.55% and 14.30%, using the monthly reducing balance method. In each range, the first figure represents the EMI, interest outgo or repayment amount at 7.55%, while the second represents the corresponding amount at 14.30%. Processing fees and other charges are excluded.

Which car loan tenure should you choose? The calculations show how rates and tenure shape the final cost, and the clear trade-off between a lower EMI and higher interest.

Also Read | Lost your job? Experts explain how to manage car loan EMIs

At 7.55%, choosing a 7-year tenure instead of 3 years cuts the monthly EMI by nearly ₹15,766 but raises total interest by nearly ₹1.70 lakh.

Choose the tenure, repayment method and loan offer with care, and do not opt for a longer term solely to reduce your monthly burden. If you have doubts, seek advice from a certified financial advisor. Also consider processing and foreclosure charges and the experiences of past borrowers with the lender before you apply.

What should you not do while applying for a car loan? Make sure that you do not make an emotional borrowing decision. The repayment pattern of the car loan must be carefully drafted. Prepare for emergencies while you plan on repayments. Check the loan and total repayment you will make in different scenarios. Borrow only from RBI-regulated lenders, not from unverified lenders.

Also Read | HDFC Bank launches electric car loan: Check key features and repayment terms

In short, the right tenure keeps EMIs manageable, leaves you stress-free and does not needlessly raise the cost of borrowing.