Buying a new car generally involves several crucial steps and decisions. Among the most important is deciding how much you should pay as a down payment and how much you should borrow.

Now, it is a given that paying 20% upfront can go a long way in reducing the loan burden and monthly EMI; still, putting more funds into the down payment may also mean sacrificing your current liquidity and investment opportunities.

In such cases, the ideal approach depends on core factors such as the car loan interest rate, expected investment returns, current liabilities, the applicant's current liquidity, and available investment avenues and opportunities.

Should you pay 20% upfront or invest the money? Making a 20% down payment is a commonly followed approach, as it helps bring down the principal borrowed, total interest outgoings and the monthly EMI. Still, buyers should not automatically put a very large chunk of their savings towards the car, especially if doing so means withdrawing money from long-term investments or completely exhausting their emergency savings. The key to handling such cases is proper financial planning and a balanced approach.

Yudhajit Baul, founder of Yudhajit Financial Services, explained this in detail. “Very often, investors are in a dilemma about whether to foreclose a car loan or to invest for future growth, and often they tend to foreclose loans without analysing the consequences of their decision. Investors need to consider foreclosure charges and opportunity cost lost by reducing investment before deciding their course of action,” Baul said.

He further added, "If the rate of interest on a loan is 9% or less and the expected returns on equity are 12.62%, are the investors not better off investing rather than reducing investment to pay off loans?"

What should be your ideal car loan strategy? Baul emphasised that borrowers must consider the total car loan amount, the amount they intend to invest and their existing financial position and debt reality before making a decision.

This requires a proper understanding of the car loan, its associated charges, foreclosure expenses, and the ramifications of dragging out repayments for much longer.

For example, if the car loan interest rate is 9% and the expected equity return is 12.62%, investing the surplus could potentially generate better returns over the long term. Still, such an approach might also backfire, as equity returns are market-linked and not guaranteed, whereas loan interest is a definite cost.

Hence, buyers should first retain an adequate emergency fund, avoid stretching their monthly budget and compare the effective loan cost with realistic, post-tax investment returns. Never fall for emotion-driven decisions in such circumstances, and strive to maintain a seamless balance between both the overall debt liabilities and future investment targets.

Therefore, a 20% down payment can be a reasonable starting point, but it is not a universal rule. Every individual has a distinct financial situation, different financial goals, and family responsibilities; hence, decisions are bound to differ on a case-by-case basis.

The smarter strategy is to balance affordable EMIs, investment goals, and financial security rather than blindly prioritising either debt reduction or wealth creation. Furthermore, if in doubt or hesitant, it is prudent to seek advice from a certified financial advisor to plan your car purchase efficiently.