Car loan interest in April 2026: Compare latest rates of SBI, HDFC, ICICI and PNB, processing fees, EMIs and more

Buying a new car in 2026 can be exciting, not stressful, especially with prominent banks and NBFCs rolling out highly competitive loan offers that make ownership more accessible than ever. But beyond the attraction and lure of low interest rates, the real task is choosing a loan that genuinely supports your financial comfort in the long run by carefully comparing options and reading the fine print.

This is because car loan interest rates vary widely based on factors such as the lending institution, the applicant's credit profile and credit score, loan tenure, past payment record, and processing charges. These factors can make a huge difference in the final applicable interest rate on a car loan, making it essential to discuss with a certified financial advisor and thoroughly compare options before locking in any particular car loan rate.

Akash Bararia, Head - Sales Finance, HDB Financial Services, adds to this further by highlighting the importance of properly evaluating an individual's risk and repayment capacity before locking in on any particular car loan offer. He says, “A car loan enhances accessibility to vehicle ownership, but it must be backed by a thorough evaluation of repayment capacity. Beyond the interest rate, borrowers should scrutinise the interest structure, understanding the difference between reducing balance and flat rates and the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. While longer tenures offer the comfort of lower EMIs, they inevitably increase the total interest outgo. We recommend opting for a higher down payment whenever possible; this not only secures a more competitive rate but also ensures the loan remains a sustainable financial commitment rather than a long-term burden.”

Car loan interest rates and processing charges for April 2026

Bank Interest Rate (p.a.) EMI ( ₹5 lakh, 5 years) Processing Fee State Bank of India 8.70 – 9.85% 10,355 – 10,587 ₹ 750 – ₹ 1,500 HDFC Bank 8.15% onwards 10,174 onwards Up to 0.5% ICICI Bank 8.50% onwards 10,258 onwards Up to 2% Punjab National Bank 7.60 – 10.70% 10,043 – 10,797 Up to 0.25% Bank of Baroda 7.60 – 11.35% 10,043 – 10,959 Up to ₹ 2,000 Federal Bank 7.60 – 9.00% 10,198 onwards Up to 1% Punjab and Sind Bank 7.50 – 14.00% 10,019 – 11,634 0.25% Canara Bank 7.45 – 11.45% 10,007 – 10,984 0.25%

Note: The car loan interest rates discussed above are updated as of April 13, 2026. They are taken from official bank websites. Final applicable interest rates for individuals may vary based on factors such as credit score, loan amount, repayment tenure, etc. Visit your lender's official website for the latest terms and conditions.

5 key factors to check before applying for a car loan Understand the effective interest cost (not just the rate): Before locking in a car loan, carefully compare reducing balance v flat-rate interest to understand the true repayment burden. EMI comfort v total loan outgo: Lower EMIs provide longer repayment tenures. This looks easy on the pocket, as it is less taxing on monthly budgets, but it often significantly increases total interest paid. Processing fees and hidden charges: Processing charges must be clearly understood; they can range from fixed amounts to about 2% of the total loan value. A lower processing fee is directly beneficial for the overall car loan affordability. Credit score implications on pricing: In case you have a clean credit profile with no defaults and a very high credit score, preferably a score of more than 750, then this can help in unlocking better loan terms and conditions. Down payment & LTV ratio: When you make higher down-payments and avail less for car loans, this improves overall approval chances, and also helps in securing lower interest costs. In April 2026, a smart car loan is about more than affordability. It’s about choosing a car loan that balances cost and risk while keeping long-term financial health in proper order.

Also Read | Personal loan interest rates April 2026: 5 key things to check before you apply

The aim should be to proceed with a car loan that offers a fair balance across all these factors and is taken not just in the thrill of purchasing a new car, but also with complete responsibility towards your financial future.

To make the most of the car loan offers provided by leading financial institutions, it is prudent to sit down with a certified financial advisor and discuss your current financial health, targeted spending on a new car and long-term economic objectives before locking in on a car loan. This way, you will always take an informed borrowing decision.