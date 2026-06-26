Car loan interest rates June 2026: SBI, ICICI, HDFC and top banks offer rates from 7.35% – Full comparison

Save more on your next vehicle with the latest car loan interest rates in June 2026. Compare top banks, EMIs, processing fees, & key borrowing tips to choose a car loan that fits your budget & lowers your overall borrowing costs. In case of doubt, don't hesitate to seek professional guidance. 

Shivam Shukla
Published26 Jun 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Explore car loan options from public and private sector banks to get faster approval, better rates and flexible terms.
Explore car loan options from public and private sector banks to get faster approval, better rates and flexible terms.

Buying a car is a significant financial decision, and opting for the right loan can help reduce the overall cost of borrowing.

Several public- and private-sector banking institutions, as well as NBFCs, offer competitive interest rates and financing options. Therefore, a thorough comparison of applicable interest rates, EMIs, tenure options and processing charges is critical for borrowers before deciding on a car loan offer.

As of June 2026, car loan interest rates start from as low as 7.35% per annum. However, the final interest rate offered depends on factors such as the borrower's credit score, current debt levels, past loan servicing history, credit profile performance, current income, employer profile, and loan tenure.

Also Read | Home loan rates June 2026: Top HFC offers compared, check out now

Let us look at the comprehensive table of car loan rates and processing fees for June 2026, along with several important factors to consider before applying for a car loan.

Car loan interest rates in June 2026: Bank-wise comparison

Name of Banks/NBFCs

Interest rate (%) p.a.

EMI ( )

Processing fee

Union Bank of India7.50-10.0010,019 - 10,684Up to 1,000
Punjab National Bank7.60-10.7010,043 - 10,797Up to 0.25% ( 1,000- 1,500)
Bank of Baroda7.60-11.3510,043 - 10,959Up to 2,000
Canara Bank7.45-11.4510,007 - 10,98450% waiver on 0.25% ( 1,000- 5,000)
Bank of India7.60-12.5510,043 - 11,262Up to 0.25% ( 2,500- 10,000)
UCO Bank7.35-10.009,983 - 10,6240.5% (Max. 5,000)
State Bank of India8.80-9.8510,331 - 10,587 1,500- 4,000
IDBI Bank7.75-9.3010,078 - 10,452 2,500
Bank of Maharashtra*7.45-11.7510,007 - 11,0590.25% ( 1,000- 15,000)
Indian Overseas Bank7.55-12.0010,031 - 11,122Nil
ICICI Bank8.40 onwards10,234 onwardsUp to 2%
HDFC Bank8.15 onwards10,174 onwardsUp to 0.5% ( 3,500- 8,000)
Karnataka Bank8.12-11.6210,167 - 11,026Up to 0.60% ( 2,500- 11,000)
Federal Bank7.65-9.0010,055 onwards1% ( 1,000- 50,000)
Punjab & Sind Bank**7.50-14.0010,019 - 11,6340.25% ( 1,000- 15,000)
Indian Bank7.50-9.6510,019 - 10,513 1,200
IDFC FIRST Bank8.99 onwards10,377 onwardsUp to 10,000
Central Bank of India7.60-9.3010,043 - 10,4520.50% ( 2,000- 20,000)

Source: Paisabazaar.com

Note: EMI is based on a 5 lakh loan for 5 years. Rates as of 24 June. Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank offer eligible concessions on interest rates and processing fees.

Five factors to consider before applying for a car loan

1. Compare the total borrowing cost: When you are taking a call on a car loan, you should look at these loans holistically, instead of just paying attention to the offered interest rates. Check processing fees, any hidden charges, documentation expenses and other similar associated costs.

2. Maintain a healthy credit score: A clean credit profile without any past defaults or missed payments, along with a solid credit score, preferably a score of more than 750, can cumulatively boost your chances of securing lower interest rates and favourable car loan terms.

3. Select the right loan tenure: Strategically planning the car loan and its repayment tenure is an important aspect. You can use the 20/4/10 rule to avail a car loan, where the borrower makes a 20% down payment, takes a 4-year loan and ensures that the total car EMI is less than 10% of the monthly income. Furthermore, remember, longer repayment periods reduce monthly EMIs but increase the total interest paid over the life of the loan.

4. Read the terms and conditions carefully: Check prepayment charges, foreclosure rules, expenses and restrictions (if any) along with applicable late payment penalties and other clauses before signing the car loan agreement.

5. Borrow within your repayment capacity: Don’t make emotional decisions. Don’t apply for a car loan that you know might be challenging for you to meet. Ensure the EMI payments comfortably fit your monthly budget.

Also Read | How to choose right personal loan for your financial goals

The most prudent car loan option for you from the above will depend on a host of factors, such as your current financial situation, repayment capacity and borrowing requirements.

Car LoanEMICredit ScoreInterest RatesPersonal FinanceMoneyHDFCUnion BankPunjab National BankBank Of IndiaCanara BankUCO BankState Bank Of IndiaIDBI BankBank Of MaharashtraIndian Overseas BankICICIBANKKarnataka BankFederal BankPunjab & Sind Bank
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