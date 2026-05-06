Car loan interest rates May 2026: SBI, ICICI, HDFC and top banks offer from 7.60% – Full comparison

Car loan interest rate comparison for May 2026 covers leading public and private banks. Check competitive rates, EMI planning, repayment strategies and key factors influencing total borrowing costs and financial decisions.

Shivam Shukla
Published6 May 2026, 02:08 PM IST
Check car loan interest rates in May 2026: SBI, ICICI, HDFC & other leading banks offer rates from 7.60% – full comparison of latest loan offers.
Check car loan interest rates in May 2026: SBI, ICICI, HDFC & other leading banks offer rates from 7.60% – full comparison of latest loan offers.

Are you looking for a car loan? Before you proceed, it is essential to have a clear repayment plan in place. Proper planning ensures you avoid falling into a cycle of debt.

Car loan interest rates for May 2026 remain competitive, ranging from 7.60% at reputed public sector banks to nearly 10% at several private lenders.

Choosing the right institution and repaying on time directly impacts your EMI, loan amount, tenure and overall costs.

Many borrowers avail fund first and plan repayments later- a risky practice. The correct approach is to plan repayments before applying for your car loan.

Also Read | Loan waiver offer? RBI says it could be a scam; 5 ways borrowers can stay safe

Below is the latest comparison of car loan interest rates across major Indian banks as of May 2026.

Public Sector Banks

Bank

Interest Rate (%)

Union Bank7.60%
Bank of Baroda7.60%
Punjab National Bank7.65%
Canara Bank7.95%
State Bank of India8.90%

Private Sector Banks

Bank

Interest Rate (%)

IDBI Bank7.75%
ICICI Bank8.50%
Axis Bank8.95%
HDFC Bank*9.00%
IDFC First Bank9.99%

Note: Data taken from respective banks’ websites as of 2 May 2026. Lowest rates advertised for eligible borrowers. Contributed by BankBazaar.com. *Rack Interest Rate

5 things to keep in mind before taking a car loan

  1. Effective interest rate matters: Beyond the headline rate, factor in processing fees and hidden charges that cumulatively increase borrowing costs.
  2. Credit score is key: A score of 750 or higher strengthens your borrowing power, helping secure lower interest rates and flexible terms.
  3. Choose tenure wisely: Longer tenure reduces monthly EMIs but increases total interest outgo. Balance affordability with costs.
  4. Check foreclosure rules: Prepayment charges can erode savings if you wish to close the loan early. Read prepayment terms carefully.
  5. Fixed vs floating rates: Fixed loans offer stability, while floating rates vary with market conditions. Understand what your lending institution offers.

Purchasing a new car is a dream for many, but your car loan decision should not be driven only by the lowest advertised rate. Compare banks, assess total repayment costs and ensure your monthly EMIs are manageable. Due diligence is essential before signing on the dotted line.

Also Read | SBI, PNB, BoB and 4 PSU banks' home loan rates in May 2026 compared

It is prudent to consult certified financial advisors before finalising any borrowing decisions to ensure that the decision aligns well with your long-term economic objectives.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

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