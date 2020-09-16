Car sales need more than just a tax reform push

Car ownership costs fall in two categories—first is the cost of purchasing a car and the second would depend on the costs associated with running the vehicle in the form of fuel, wear and tear, regular maintenance etc. In context of the first category, several taxes are levied on vehicle purchase, such as goods and services tax of 28%, vehicle registration tax, road tax, besides spending on an insurance cover, which is key to safeguard one’s investment in a vehicle. Then there are expenses incurred on fuel, where we have excise and VAT which are kept outside GST. These taxes raise ownership costs.