Cardiac treatment can cost lakhs: What policyholders should check before buying health insurance for heart care

Cardiac treatment can quickly turn into a significant financial burden, particularly when a patient requires an advanced procedure or emergency surgery. Yet, having health insurance does not necessarily mean that the entire hospital bill will be covered.
Policyholders need to look beyond the overall sum insured and understand whether their policy specifically covers advanced cardiac procedures, medical devices and related treatment costs. Waiting periods, sub-limits and room-rent restrictions can also significantly increase out-of-pocket expenses at the time of a claim.
“Policyholders must look past basic hospitalisation benefits. Standard policies cover basic open-heart surgeries, but advanced or minimally invasive cardiac interventions require explicit confirmation in the policy wordings,” said G. Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance.
A key consideration is whether the policy covers newer or minimally invasive cardiac interventions. Policyholders should specifically check the policy wording for procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation/Replacement (TAVI/TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair/Replacement (TMVR), Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair/Replacement (TTVR), along with pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICDs).
Coverage for more complex treatments such as Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) and cardiac transplantation should also be verified before purchasing a policy.
The distinction matters because a policy may provide a substantial overall sum insured while still imposing separate restrictions on specific procedures or medical devices.
The headline sum insured is not the only number policyholders should look at. Procedure-specific sub-limits can restrict the amount that an insurer will pay for a particular treatment.
For instance, if a policy has a ₹10 lakh sum insured but imposes a ₹5 lakh sub-limit on cardiac procedures, the insurer may pay only up to ₹5 lakh for an eligible cardiac surgery. If the hospital bill is ₹8.5 lakh, the remaining ₹3.5 lakh would have to be paid by the policyholder, subject to the policy's other terms and exclusions.
Room-rent restrictions can also affect the final claim amount, while waiting periods can determine whether a cardiac condition is covered when treatment is required. These conditions become particularly important during emergencies, when patients may have limited scope to choose a different hospital or treatment option.
“Policy conditions like waiting periods, sub-limits and room-rent restrictions directly have an impact on out-of-pocket expenses during a cardiac emergency,” Srinivasan said.
Younger and middle-aged policyholders may also underestimate the financial risk of cardiac treatment because they assume their employer-provided health insurance will be sufficient.
According to Srinivasan, many corporate employees under 40 rely primarily on group health insurance, with base covers typically ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh. However, the cost of cardiac treatment can be considerably higher, particularly in private hospitals.
An angioplasty can cost around ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh, while treatment involving multiple blocked vessels or emergency bypass surgery at private hospitals in metropolitan cities can cost ₹3.5 lakh to ₹6 lakh, according to the estimates cited by Srinivasan.
An advanced cardiac procedure could therefore consume a substantial portion, or even the entirety, of a basic corporate health cover. This could leave limited coverage for subsequent hospitalisation or other medical needs during the same policy year.
Before buying or renewing a policy, consumers should therefore ask whether advanced and minimally invasive cardiac procedures are covered, whether there are separate caps on cardiac medical devices and whether procedure-specific sub-limits apply.
They should also check whether pre-existing cardiac conditions are covered, what waiting period applies to cardiac ailments and whether any exclusions could affect a future claim.
A health insurance policy should ultimately be evaluated not just on the size of its sum insured, but on the actual conditions attached to using that cover when expensive cardiac treatment is required.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.