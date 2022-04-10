Cardless cash withdrawals at all banks and ATMs soon. How will this benefit you?

"Apart from making digital payments seamless, one of the biggest contributions of UPI was facilitating a standardised flow for secure authentication to a bank account. This use case was made ubiquitous with the ability to integrate not just with banking apps but third party apps like Google Pay and PhonePe as well. There are a lot more use cases for UPI and this is what we are seeing with cardless withdrawals from ATMs. While some banks have enabled this already, it's great to see that all banks would soon support this feature, which would further increase convenience and improve security," said Sumit Gwalani, co-founder of neobank Fi.